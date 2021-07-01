TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $34.38 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $663.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.21.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 651,351 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 568,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 552,769 shares during the period. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 788.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 607,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 538,866 shares during the period.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

