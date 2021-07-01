TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “
NASDAQ:TRST opened at $34.38 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $663.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.21.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 651,351 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 568,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 552,769 shares during the period. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 788.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 607,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 538,866 shares during the period.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.