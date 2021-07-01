Truist Securities Cuts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $240.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Securities from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAIA. Truist boosted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.07.

Shares of SAIA opened at $209.49 on Tuesday. Saia has a twelve month low of $109.02 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

