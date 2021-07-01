Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $365,465.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tripio has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00054132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.45 or 0.00695499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,956.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Tripio

TRIO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

