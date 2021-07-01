Trias Price Tops $0.0003 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trias Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

