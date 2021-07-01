Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,503 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 32.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 59.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,365,000 after buying an additional 153,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.33. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

