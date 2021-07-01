Trexquant Investment LP Takes $460,000 Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,691,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 271,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,343,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,429,000 after acquiring an additional 238,842 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,379 shares of company stock worth $41,120. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRTX opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.51.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

