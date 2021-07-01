Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 305,094 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,801,000 after purchasing an additional 244,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 213,548 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 96.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 166,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,306,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

Shares of SWAV opened at $189.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -91.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $203.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $7,171,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,980,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,691 shares of company stock worth $27,865,131 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.