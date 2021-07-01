Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Denny’s by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Denny’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. Denny’s’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

