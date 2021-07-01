Trexquant Investment LP Invests $423,000 in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Integer by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Integer by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.05. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

