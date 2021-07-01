Trexquant Investment LP Invests $395,000 in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

TTCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $21.45 on Thursday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.