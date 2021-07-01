Trexquant Investment LP Has $430,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $101.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $73.89 and a one year high of $101.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.66.

