Trexquant Investment LP Buys 1,183 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,105,000 after purchasing an additional 556,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYT opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

