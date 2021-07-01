TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TANNL stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $27.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.10.

