Transcodium (TNS) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Transcodium has a market cap of $133,965.25 and $125.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00054052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.20 or 0.00701151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,608% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

