Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,821 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,821 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after purchasing an additional 582,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,670,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,634,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,251,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,567,000 after purchasing an additional 86,782 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,469,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.10. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,362. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.11.

