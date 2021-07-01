Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.72. 22,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,795. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.