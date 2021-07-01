Traders Buy Large Volume of Global Blood Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,972 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 589% compared to the typical volume of 867 call options.

GBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.81. 35,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,978. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. The company had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 131,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 393,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.