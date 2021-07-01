Topps Tiles’ (TPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

TPT has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

Shares of Topps Tiles stock traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 72.35 ($0.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,434. Topps Tiles has a one year low of GBX 38.35 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 76.40 ($1.00). The stock has a market cap of £142.16 million and a P/E ratio of -72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.27.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.