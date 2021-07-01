Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Update

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the May 31st total of 1,122,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTUUF opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06.

Get Tokyu Fudosan alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tokyu Fudosan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.