Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Update

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the May 31st total of 1,122,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTUUF opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tokyu Fudosan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Tokyu Fudosan

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

