TNC Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.87 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $30.20 million and $4.87 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00054069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.73 or 0.00696845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,340.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 999,999,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,421,239 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

