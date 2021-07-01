TitanSwap Trading Up 32.1% This Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $238.68 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for $4.47 or 0.00013446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00054523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.25 or 0.00698732 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,662% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

