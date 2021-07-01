Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TBLMY opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Tiger Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.