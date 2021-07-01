Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $122.66

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$122.66 and last traded at C$122.59, with a volume of 84267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$121.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRI. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$128.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.46.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.3699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

