Thisoption (TONS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $74,466.00

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular exchanges. Thisoption has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $74,466.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00138755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00169149 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,219.80 or 1.00110801 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

