Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $93.80 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.99 billion and $93.80 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00033843 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00240415 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $987.02 or 0.02969474 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.