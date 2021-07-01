Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $36.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Theravance Biopharma traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.83. 12,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 346,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $947.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.05.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

