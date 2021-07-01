The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.69. The9 shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 2,134,714 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The9 in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The9 in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

