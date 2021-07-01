The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lowered by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 30,260 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 164,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 100,619 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $56,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 48.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,269 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.73. 204,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,345,183. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

