The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after buying an additional 626,235 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 395,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 81,371 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 12,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

