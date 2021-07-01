The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.64 million.The Simply Good Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.200-$1.250 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.57.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

