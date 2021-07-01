The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in June

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MXF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.31. 22,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,640. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
