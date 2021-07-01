The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in June

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MXF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.31. 22,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,640. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after purchasing an additional 176,608 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

