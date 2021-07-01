The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of The Howard Hughes worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 502,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,036,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 254,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,112,000 after buying an additional 68,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock opened at $97.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $113.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.50.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

