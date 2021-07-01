The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 60.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after acquiring an additional 112,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $899.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.56.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.