The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Trading Down 7.2%

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 10,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,138,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $480.75 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.30.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The ExOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

