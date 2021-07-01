The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Up 94.4% in June

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

