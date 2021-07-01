The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Up 94.4% in June

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.