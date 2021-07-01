The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Up to $34.19

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.19, but opened at $35.26. The Chemours shares last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 1,364 shares.

CC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.82.

The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

