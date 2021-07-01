The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $2,043,720.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,043,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SCHW opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,135,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,449,000 after buying an additional 702,891 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,687,000 after buying an additional 75,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

