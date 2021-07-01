The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $144.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price increased by Barclays from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $130.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,666,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

