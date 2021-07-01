TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,240,000 after acquiring an additional 743,313 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,695,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 254,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,686,000 after buying an additional 269,045 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,872,000 after buying an additional 1,349,836 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,464,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.16. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

