Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. Textron has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

