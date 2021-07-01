TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TLOG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 18,660 shares changing hands.

About TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG)

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells.

