Tether (USDT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $58.07 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $62.40 billion and $58.07 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00137610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00169745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,234.30 or 0.99943623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,471,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,378,222,787 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

