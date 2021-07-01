Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Trading Up 0.2%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 603,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.51.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

