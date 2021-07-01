Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells $3,230,250.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen A. Riddick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.03.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tenable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,160,000 after purchasing an additional 72,471 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

