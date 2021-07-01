Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Down to $5.32

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.21. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 2,262 shares trading hands.

TEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 36,889 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 42,141.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at $4,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

