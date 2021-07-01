Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is General Catalyst Group Management LLC’s Largest Position

General Catalyst Group Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,710,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,342,068 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 47.1% of General Catalyst Group Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. General Catalyst Group Management LLC owned about 4.34% of Teladoc Health worth $1,219,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,368 shares of company stock valued at $14,555,335. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.73. The stock had a trading volume of 89,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,254. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.