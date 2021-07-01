Tekla Capital Management LLC Invests $4.17 Million in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vir Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,705,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,239,000 after acquiring an additional 111,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,298,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

VIR opened at $47.28 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,802.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $700,583.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,645,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,969,456.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,241 shares of company stock worth $3,683,993. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

