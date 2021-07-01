Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 85.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,110 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after acquiring an additional 29,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TECH shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $450.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.51. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $453.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

