Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tecsys in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price objective on Tecsys and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Tecsys alerts:

TCS opened at C$41.81 on Wednesday. Tecsys has a one year low of C$24.20 and a one year high of C$66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.03. The company has a market cap of C$604.78 million and a P/E ratio of 108.04.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.