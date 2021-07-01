TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 54.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $31,658,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TechTarget by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TechTarget by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.29.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,469,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $5,192,785. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $77.49 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.34 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

